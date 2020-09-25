Dr. Jeremy Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Cook, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
-
1
Woodbury Office587 Bielenberg Dr Ste 200, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 209-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Very good, I felt so comfortable with him and Angie his assistant. They both are efficient, caring and explain things I can understand. Leila Allison
About Dr. Jeremy Cook, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982865317
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Northwestern
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.