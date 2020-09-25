See All Dermatologists in Woodbury, MN
Dr. Jeremy Cook, MD

Dermatology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Cook, MD is a Dermatologist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Cook works at Dermatology Consultants in Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Woodbury Office
    587 Bielenberg Dr Ste 200, Woodbury, MN 55125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Ringworm

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2020
    Very good, I felt so comfortable with him and Angie his assistant. They both are efficient, caring and explain things I can understand. Leila Allison
    Leila Allison — Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Jeremy Cook, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982865317
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at Dermatology Consultants in Woodbury, MN. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    Dr. Cook has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

