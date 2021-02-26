Dr. Jeremy Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Louisville, King's Daughters' Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Kentucky Lions Eye Center301 E Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-0550Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-7701
University of Louisville Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-0550
UofL Physicians - Eye Specialists6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 742-2848
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health Louisville
- King's Daughters' Health
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t have asked for a more professional doctor and he took great care of me before, during surgery and after. Would highly recommend him to anyone. He even caught a squamous cell cancer near the original surgery sight and he did the facial repair work after my Mohs surgery.
About Dr. Jeremy Clark, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1073838850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Bell's Palsy and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.