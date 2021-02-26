See All Ophthalmologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Jeremy Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Louisville, King's Daughters' Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Clark works at UofL Health - Eye Institute in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Bell's Palsy and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kentucky Lions Eye Center
    301 E Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-0550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine
    1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 944-7701
    University of Louisville Hospital
    530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-0550
    UofL Physicians - Eye Specialists
    6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 742-2848

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • King's Daughters' Health
  • Norton Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Eyelid Surgery
Bell's Palsy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Surgery
Bell's Palsy
Ectropion of Eyelid

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 26, 2021
    Couldn’t have asked for a more professional doctor and he took great care of me before, during surgery and after. Would highly recommend him to anyone. He even caught a squamous cell cancer near the original surgery sight and he did the facial repair work after my Mohs surgery.
    Elizabeth P Le Sueur — Feb 26, 2021
    • Ophthalmology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073838850
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Jeremy Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Bell's Palsy and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

