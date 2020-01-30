Dr. Jeremy Christensen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Christensen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Christensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They completed their residency with Presbyterian - St Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
Rock Canyon Foot and Ankle Clinic LLC3740 Dacoro Ln Ste 105, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 764-6804
Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado P.C.1719 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0859
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an infection in my foot. My vascular surgeon was unable to remove a blood clot in my leg. I was told I would lose my foot. When I told Dr.Christebsen, he said, “we will see about that”. He surgically removed the infected bone. That was almost 2 years ago. I am on blood thinners and still have my foot. He is the greatest. Think he deserves six stars.
About Dr. Jeremy Christensen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1356512560
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian - St Luke's Medical Center
