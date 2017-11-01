Overview

Dr. Jeremy Chess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chess works at Retina Group PC in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Ischemia, Retinal Hemorrhage and Color Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.