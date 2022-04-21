Overview

Dr. Jeremy Carrico, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.



They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.