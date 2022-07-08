See All General Surgeons in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Jeremy Carrasco, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (46)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Carrasco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Carrasco works at Perinatal Medicine Associates in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeremy Carrasco MD
    1600 W College St Ste 210, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 608-3356
  2. 2
    Texas Health Presbyterian - Plano
    6124 W Parker Rd Ste 436, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 608-3356
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Jeremy Carrasco, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730149147
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

