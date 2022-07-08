Overview

Dr. Jeremy Carrasco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Carrasco works at Perinatal Medicine Associates in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.