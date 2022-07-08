Dr. Jeremy Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Carrasco, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Carrasco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Jeremy Carrasco MD1600 W College St Ste 210, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (972) 608-3356
Texas Health Presbyterian - Plano6124 W Parker Rd Ste 436, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-3356Monday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carrasco is a saint from heaven. I needed gallbladder surgery and was going to a family wedding in Wisconsin. When I told Dr Carrasco my plans he opened a surgery spot the next morning so I’d have more time to heal and still be able to go. My recovery is exactly as he said it would be. I am so thankful to have found him and won’t hesitate to recommend him and his caring staff to anyone who needs a surgeon. He’s the best.
About Dr. Jeremy Carrasco, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
