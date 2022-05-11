Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Carpenter, MD
Dr. Jeremy Carpenter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Blue Ash, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10200 Alliance Rd Ste 150, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 826-4046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carpenter worked with me to find the right medications. We had to work through a couple medications before I found my perfect match. The other doctors I have seen seemed to give up on me, but Dr. Carpenter didn't. I have been seeing him for two years and he is a good doctor.
About Dr. Jeremy Carpenter, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
