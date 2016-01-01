Overview

Dr. Jeremy Campbell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at MSA Family Medicine in Newark, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.