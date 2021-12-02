See All Podiatrists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Jeremy Busch, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Busch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.

Dr. Busch works at Riverside Podiatry in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Circle City Podiatry Group
    3838 Sherman Dr Ste 9, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 352-9228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 02, 2021
    Dr. Busch Treated me for severe ingrown toenails,nail fungus and plantar fasciitis. He was professional, caring and made sure I had follow up and made sure I received my meds. I would definitely recommend him.
    E. Meier — Dec 02, 2021
    About Dr. Jeremy Busch, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295095271
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Busch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Busch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Busch works at Riverside Podiatry in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Busch’s profile.

    Dr. Busch has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Busch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.