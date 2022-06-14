Overview

Dr. Jeremy Burnham, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Burnham works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA and Plaquemine, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.