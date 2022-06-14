See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Jeremy Burnham, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Burnham, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Burnham works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA and Plaquemine, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
  2. 2
    Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab
    10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Ochsner Medical Complex - Iberville
    25455 Highway 1, Plaquemine, LA 70764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bursitis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Bursitis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Dr. Burnham and his staff were all friendly and listened to all of the issues regarding my knee. Scheduling for a MRI and follow up appointment was also very fast and easy. I would highly recommend Dr. Burnham!
    — Jun 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeremy Burnham, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1780979146
    Education & Certifications

    • Sports Medicine University of Pittsburgh
    • University of Kentucky (Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine)
    • University Of Kentucky
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    • Louisiana State University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Burnham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burnham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burnham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burnham has seen patients for Bursitis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

