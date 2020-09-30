Dr. Jeremy Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Bruce, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Bruce works at
Locations
-
1
Chattanooga Bone & Joint Surgeons PC1809 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 893-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bruce took time to really listen and talk and explain. I felt he really cared, was super knowledgeable and remembered me from one visit to the next.
About Dr. Jeremy Bruce, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1073711677
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Springfield College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
