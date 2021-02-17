See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Jeremy Britt, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Jeremy Britt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Britt works at Saguaro Eastside Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saguaro Eastside Medical Group
    6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 275, Tucson, AZ 85710 (520) 298-0147

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Confusion
Sinus Tachycardia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Confusion
Sinus Tachycardia

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Feb 17, 2021
    Stevie — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. Jeremy Britt, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1578911996
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Britt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Britt works at Saguaro Eastside Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Britt’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.