Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Preferred Footcare LLC1100 Bedford St Ste 1, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 993-6876
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit and my feet feel better already. Dr. Bier is very thorough and explains things well.
About Dr. Jeremy Bier, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bier has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bier speaks Spanish.
260 patients have reviewed Dr. Bier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.