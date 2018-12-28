See All Plastic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Benedetti works at Group Health Specialty Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Medical Center
    201 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 326-3530
  2. 2
    Benedetti Cosmetic Surgery
    900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 409, St Petersburg, FL 33716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 289-7119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Benedetti?

    Dec 28, 2018
    Dr Benedetto and staff are the best of the best!! He is a perfectionist, which is a quality you want from a plastic surgeon. He is incredibly caring and professional. You won’t find anyone more qualified or knowledgeable.
    Karen in Grand Rapids, MI — Dec 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Benedetti to family and friends

    Dr. Benedetti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Benedetti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD.

    About Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104938893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery Administrative Chief Resident, University Of Virginia Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benedetti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benedetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benedetti has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benedetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benedetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benedetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.