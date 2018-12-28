Overview

Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Benedetti works at Group Health Specialty Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.