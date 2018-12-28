Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Benedetti works at
Locations
-
1
Anne Arundel Medical Center201 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3530
-
2
Benedetti Cosmetic Surgery900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 409, St Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (727) 289-7119
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benedetti?
Dr Benedetto and staff are the best of the best!! He is a perfectionist, which is a quality you want from a plastic surgeon. He is incredibly caring and professional. You won’t find anyone more qualified or knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jeremy Benedetti, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104938893
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery Administrative Chief Resident, University Of Virginia Health System
- Medical College of Ohio
- University of Miami
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benedetti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benedetti accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benedetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benedetti works at
Dr. Benedetti has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benedetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benedetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benedetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.