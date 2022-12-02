Dr. Jeremias Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremias Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremias Tan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7657Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia3028 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-5100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gastroenterology Associates of Northern Virginia3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (571) 470-7644Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Tan for more than 9 years. He has done multiple endoscopies and colonoscopies on me and each has been a positive experience. He has always been thorough in explaining the procedures and the results, and has prescribed necessary medications. I trust Dr. Tan and will continue working with him as my GI doctor.
About Dr. Jeremias Tan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1699723213
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.