Dr. Jeremiah Tao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They completed their fellowship with American Society Of Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery



Dr. Tao works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Bell's Palsy and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.