Dr. Jeremiah Redstone, MD
Dr. Jeremiah Redstone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Jeremiah Redstone, MD (Livingston)200 S Orange Ave Ste 170, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 867-8388
Jeremiah S Redstone M.d. PC45 E 85th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 249-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Kiera was amazing! She is professional, and caring. Results from injections with Kiera were flawless!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- St Vincent's Medical Center (New York)
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
