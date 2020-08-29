Dr. Jeremiah Ojeaburu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojeaburu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremiah Ojeaburu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremiah Ojeaburu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from University of Ibadan.
Dr. Ojeaburu works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists1703 S Meridian Ste 305, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 272-5127
-
2
Digestive Health Specialists11216 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 3-207, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 272-5127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ojeaburu?
Very kind and patient with answering all my questions. Definitely recommend.
About Dr. Jeremiah Ojeaburu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Edo
- 1306810023
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Med Center
- University Conn School Med/Va Med Center
- U Conn Sch Med|University Conn School Med
- University of Ibadan
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojeaburu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojeaburu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojeaburu works at
Dr. Ojeaburu speaks Edo.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojeaburu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojeaburu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojeaburu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojeaburu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.