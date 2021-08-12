Dr. Jeremiah Moles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremiah Moles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremiah Moles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Locations
1
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
2
ENT Associates Of San Diego5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 101, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 464-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moles was personable & friendly. He didn't rush the appointment and took time to explain everything. He listened to me and answered all my questions. He gets 5 stars from me!
About Dr. Jeremiah Moles, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1003067745
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moles has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moles speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.