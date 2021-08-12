See All Otolaryngologists in La Mesa, CA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremiah Moles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Moles works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 740-6000
    ENT Associates Of San Diego
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 101, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 464-3353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Sliding Scale
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 12, 2021
    Dr. Moles was personable & friendly. He didn't rush the appointment and took time to explain everything. He listened to me and answered all my questions. He gets 5 stars from me!
    Lanee B. — Aug 12, 2021
    About Dr. Jeremiah Moles, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003067745
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremiah Moles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moles works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moles’s profile.

    Dr. Moles has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

