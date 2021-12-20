Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD
Dr. Jeremiah McNamara, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Founders Family Medical Center and Urgent Care4386 Trail Boss Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (303) 788-6657Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
Boulder Women's Care4745 Arapahoe Ave Ste 320, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 441-0587
Boulder Women's Care4747 Arapahoe Ave Ste 320, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 441-0587
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. McNamara did a robotic hysterectomy on me and I was so happy I chose him as my dr. He spent a lot of time explaining the procedure and pathology report to me. He is very kind and I felt very comfortable with him. I had a great result!
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1417245713
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Michigan State Univ College of Human Medicine
- University of Richmond, Richmond, VA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNamara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNamara has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNamara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
