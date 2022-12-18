Overview

Dr. Jeremiah McClure, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. McClure works at Mcc Internal Medicine LLC in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.