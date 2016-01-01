Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremiah Marsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremiah Marsh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Marsh works at
Locations
Holston Valley Medical Center130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-3628
Quillen East Tennessee State University Physicians and Associates325 N State of Franklin Rd Fl 2, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 439-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeremiah Marsh, MD
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1104141944
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
