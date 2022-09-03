Dr. Jeremiah Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremiah Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremiah Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
UCLA Neurosurgery - Edie & Lew Wasserman Building300 Stein Plaza Driveway Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baylor Neurosurgery Clinic7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4696
Baylor St. Lukes Neurosurgery17350 St Lukes Way Ste 310, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 266-2458
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Last year was a super scary time for me as I had a leak of brain fluid. Dr. Johnson and the staff at UCLA Hospital took care of me. Dr. Johnson made sure I had a preventative surgery done to make sure I didn't have any more complications or infections. He also made sure I was able to get referred and have an additional surgery needed to prevent any complications in the future. Had it not been for him and his staff, I'm not sure how my life would have turned out and if I'd still be here. He made sure he explained everything that would be taking place, and he was always responsive whenever I had any questions or concerns as I was going through the healing process. Even now a year later he is still making sure I'm ok and I am reassured as to how to handle life going forward. Instead of telling me I've done all my check ups and everything looks as it should, I can continue to check in to make sure I feel comfortable with how my brain is reacting to the VP shunt that is in place.
About Dr. Jeremiah Johnson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1124220231
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson speaks Arabic and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
