Dr. Jeremiah Johnson, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremiah Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Houston, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Neurosurgery - Edie & Lew Wasserman Building
    300 Stein Plaza Driveway Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Baylor Neurosurgery Clinic
    7200 Cambridge St Ste 9A, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-4696
    Baylor St. Lukes Neurosurgery
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 310, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 266-2458

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Embolism Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations of the Brain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeremiah Johnson, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1124220231
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • University Of Georgia
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremiah Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

