Dr. Jeremiah Driesbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremiah Driesbach, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Desert Care Network: Multi-Specialty Clinic - La Quinta47647 Caleo Bay Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 771-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Driesbach was very thorough and took his time listening to and evaluating my son. He went out of his way to make sure we were set up with future appointments as well as referrals to 2 specialists. Very happy with my experience with Dr. Dreisbach.
About Dr. Jeremiah Driesbach, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
