Dr. Jeremiah Driesbach, MD

Family Medicine
5 (84)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeremiah Driesbach, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Driesbach works at Desert Care Network: Multi-Specialty Clinic - La Quinta in La Quinta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Care Network: Multi-Specialty Clinic - La Quinta
    47647 Caleo Bay Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 771-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Diabetes
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Diabetes

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Dr. Driesbach was very thorough and took his time listening to and evaluating my son. He went out of his way to make sure we were set up with future appointments as well as referrals to 2 specialists. Very happy with my experience with Dr. Dreisbach.
    Brandie Garlington — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Jeremiah Driesbach, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386963999
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremiah Driesbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driesbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Driesbach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Driesbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Driesbach works at Desert Care Network: Multi-Specialty Clinic - La Quinta in La Quinta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Driesbach’s profile.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Driesbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driesbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driesbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driesbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

