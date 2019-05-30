Overview

Dr. Jeremiah Clinton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Clinton works at Providence Medical Group in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.