Dr. Jeremiah Boles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremiah Boles, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremiah Boles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Boles works at
Locations
-
1
REX Hematology Oncology Associates-Raleigh4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-6818
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boles?
Dr. Boles handled my husband colon/rectal cancer. He is the most professional and caring doctor I have ever had the opportunity to work with. I would recommend him without any reservation.
About Dr. Jeremiah Boles, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1902025042
Education & Certifications
- Physician Assistant Studies, Barry University, Fl
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boles accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boles works at
Dr. Boles has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.