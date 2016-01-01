Dr. Jeremiah Bivins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bivins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremiah Bivins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeremiah Bivins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Bivins works at
Allergy Associates PA801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 584-8588
The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center140 Osigian Blvd Ste 400, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 333-2965
The Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center PC3951 Ridge Ave Ste C, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 254-8305
Warren Family Practice153 VO TECH DR, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 474-7000Wednesday9:00am - 2:15pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1831355833
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Allergy & Immunology
