Dr. Jere Scola III, MD

Podiatry
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jere Scola III, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Scola III works at Jere Scola III Dpm in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jere Scola III Dpm
    4615 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 264-0094

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Very professional, caring, listens, knowledgeable, Very satisfied with his work. Would recommend. A++
    Rona — Nov 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jere Scola III, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649201153
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jere Scola III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scola III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scola III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scola III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scola III works at Jere Scola III Dpm in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scola III’s profile.

    Dr. Scola III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scola III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scola III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scola III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scola III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scola III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

