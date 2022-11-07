Dr. Jere Scola III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scola III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jere Scola III, MD
Overview
Dr. Jere Scola III, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Locations
Jere Scola III Dpm4615 NW 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653 Directions (352) 264-0094
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, caring, listens, knowledgeable, Very satisfied with his work. Would recommend. A++
About Dr. Jere Scola III, MD
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1649201153
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scola III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scola III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scola III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scola III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scola III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scola III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scola III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scola III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scola III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.