Overview
Dr. Jeralyn Jones, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1221 W Hays St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 972-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jeralyn Jones, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1891731451
Education & Certifications
- Calif Pacific Med Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Psychiatry
