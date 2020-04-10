Overview

Dr. Jeraldine Orlina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Orlina works at Danbury Hospital General Surgery in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.