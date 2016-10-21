Dr. Jerald Wishner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wishner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerald Wishner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerald Wishner, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Wishner works at
Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Mount Kisco Medical Group110 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wishner?
I trusted Dr. Wishner's expertise in the field. He didn't rush into surgery, offering more tests first. Very thorough in physical exam and reading all records.
About Dr. Jerald Wishner, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1285680181
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wishner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wishner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wishner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wishner works at
Dr. Wishner has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wishner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wishner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wishner.
