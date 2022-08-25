See All Plastic Surgeons in Niagara Falls, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jerald Sultz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerald Sultz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4600 Military Rd Ste A, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 634-1970
  2. 2
    Jerald R Sultz MD
    1301 N Forest Rd Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independent Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jerald Sultz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699842781
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Internship
    • Upstate Mc
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
