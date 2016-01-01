Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerald Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerald Simon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
-
1
V. Bui M.d. Inc.24050 Madison St Ste 217, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-8501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
About Dr. Jerald Simon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1427164599
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.