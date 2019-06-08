Dr. Jerald Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerald Simmons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerald Simmons, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Simmons works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates2201 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 325, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (581) 691-7077
-
2
Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates3200 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (281) 297-6305
-
3
Comprehensive Sleep Medicine Associates15423 Creek Bend Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 240-3773
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Simmons, Said, Ali, and Nursing and Support staff Are caring professionals capable of accurate diagnosis and willing to go the extra mile. I traveled from Oregon to Jarold’s Woodlands clinic in search of an accurate diagnosis re: a referral from another Dr and colleague. The trip was worth every penny. I intend to refer other sleep patients to Dr Simmons to shed light on the sleep aspect of restorative dental cases where airway and jaw stabilization are concomitant treatment goals. Orthopedic TMJ position, airway, and Vertical dimension of Occlusion (bite height between the jaws) are critical factors in overall patient health, comfort, and esthetics, and it takes a physician like Jarold Simmons and his capable staff to have the persistence, knowledge, and social skills needed to excel in this challenging area of medicine. Bravo! Thanks for being patient with me. Doctors make awful persnickety patients. I am unfortunately no exception to this general rule. All my best to you folks!!
About Dr. Jerald Simmons, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417045329
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis
- Washington University
- Case Western Reserve
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
