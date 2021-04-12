Dr. Jerald Katcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerald Katcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerald Katcher, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mentor, OH.
Dr. Katcher works at
Locations
Lake Health/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center Physicians9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katcher is awesome. He is my radiation oncologist. He is very compassionate about what he does and I am super glad he was part of my journey. He has great bedside manner.
About Dr. Jerald Katcher, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1154330744
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Radiation Oncology
