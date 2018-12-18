Dr. Jerald Insel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Insel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerald Insel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerald Insel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
LifeBridge Heath Cardiology of Baltimore-Nottingham8114 Sandpiper Cir Ste 206, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 933-4923
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing bed side manner. Treats all patients with respect and is curtious. I have been with Dr. Insel for a few years and have changed insurances just to make sure he could still be my cardiologist. He goes above and beyond for his patients and even makes hospital visits if he is informed.
About Dr. Jerald Insel, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1871561043
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn Med Center
- Columbia P&S
- Maimonides Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Insel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Insel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Insel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Insel has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Insel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Insel speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Insel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Insel.
