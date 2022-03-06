Overview

Dr. Jerald Garcia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.