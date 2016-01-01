Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerald Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerald Ford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Locations
Richard F. Ford MD Psc2245 Winchester Ave Ste 1, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-2554
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerald Ford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1659485357
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
