Dr. Jerald Cooper, MD
Dr. Jerald Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-8686
Lutheran Hospital of Indiana Lab7950 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686
Robert J. Denyse Inc.217 W Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 436-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
In 1997 Dr Cooper repaired my Achilles’ tendon which I shredded with a chain saw. It healed well and has never been a problem. Great surgeon!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
