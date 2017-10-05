Dr. Barsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerald Barsky, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jerald Barsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
80 Chasemoore Dr, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 (215) 455-7799
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Capital Blue Cross
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional. Very attentive. Responsible. Intelligent.
About Dr. Jerald Barsky, DPM
Podiatry
English
NPI: 1457451528
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsky. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.