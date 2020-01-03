Dr. Jerald Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerald Altman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerald Altman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Altman works at
Locations
Valley ENT - Arrowhead18700 N 64th Dr Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 566-4718
Champaign Dental Group18699 N 67th Ave Ste 300, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 566-4718
Estrella9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 350, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 848-8890
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Altman is a very professional doctor. I really like his bedside manner. He is very clear and he knows what he is doing. I was very worried about my sinuses but he told me there is nothing to worry about and put me at ease. I just got a septoplasty done with reduction of my turbinates and antrostomy of my sinuses. He was very fast with the surgery and I saw a huge improvement in about a week. I am so happy to be breathing again after months of struggle and sleepless nights. I would recommend him to anyone who is looking for an ENT. I trusted him and he did an amazing job. Thanks to him.
About Dr. Jerald Altman, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1972531358
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health Sys
- Henry Ford Hlth Sys
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- The Ohio State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman has seen patients for Throat Pain, Tonsillitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.