Dr. Jeontaik Kwon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeontaik Kwon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Hudson River Community Health-atrium1 Webster Ave Ste 202, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-5934Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Fishkill Office60 Merritt Blvd Ste 204, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 483-5934
Lake Katrine Office1561 Ulster Ave Ste 306, Lake Katrine, NY 12449 Directions (845) 483-5934
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor who saved my husband’s life. Couldn’t ask for a better Doctor.
About Dr. Jeontaik Kwon, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1225265861
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferosn U Hosp
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Pennsylvania
- Vascular Surgery
