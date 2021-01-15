Overview

Dr. Jeontaik Kwon, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Kwon works at Hudson River Community Health in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY and Lake Katrine, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.