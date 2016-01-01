Dr. Jeong Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeong Kim, MD
Dr. Jeong Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Hawaii Gastroenterology Specialists98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 312, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 486-0449
Pacific Endoscopy Center1029 Makolu St Ste H, Pearl City, HI 96782 Directions (808) 456-6420
Jeong H. Kim MD Pllc1401 S Beretania St Ste 320, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 888-0967
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Med Ctr Portsmouth
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
