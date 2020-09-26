Overview

Dr. Jenta Shen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from National Taiwan University and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Chinese Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Shen works at Joann C Blessing-Moore MD in San Mateo, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.