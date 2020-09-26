See All Oncologists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Jenta Shen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jenta Shen, MD

Oncology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jenta Shen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from National Taiwan University and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Chinese Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Shen works at Joann C Blessing-Moore MD in San Mateo, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Murray, MD
Dr. Robert Murray, MD
10 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St Marys Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joann C Blessing-Moore MD
    101 S San Mateo Dr, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 347-9858
  2. 2
    J David Malone MD
    1 Shrader St Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 668-0900
  3. 3
    Kathleen M Welsh MD
    3905 Sacramento St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
  • Chinese Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Vulvar Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shen?

    Sep 26, 2020
    Doctor Shen is very professional. He was very patient with me and my sister in discussing her cancer condition. I am glad my sister found him because we came out feeling very reassured. He is very good at explaining medical terms to us when my sister can only speaks Chinese. I have full confidence he will save my sister's life. Review for my sister Shu. ????
    shu — Sep 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jenta Shen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jenta Shen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shen to family and friends

    Dr. Shen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jenta Shen, MD.

    About Dr. Jenta Shen, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881692002
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La Co Usc Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • National Taiwan University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jenta Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shen has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jenta Shen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.