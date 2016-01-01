Overview

Dr. Jense Benjamin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They completed their residency with BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER



Dr. Benjamin works at WellMed at North Belt Line in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Forney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.