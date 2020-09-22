Dr. Jens Thiele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jens Thiele, MD
Dr. Jens Thiele, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Specialists Inc3629 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 757-7546
Dermatology Specialists Inc25495 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 304-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Normally, going to any doctor and their office is very aggravating experience because of the lack of respect for a person’s time. Well, not anymore! Just had a MOHS procedure performed this am. Dr Thiele and his nurse Alexis(?) we’re truly amazing. On time on taking me into the room, explaining the process before and during the surgery; on time on providing the results, which were good, thank goodness. And all the while, making sure there was the proper about of numbing during the whole surgery. This process was made so much easier by these two professionals. I can not find any negatives to say of Dr Thiele and his office. Very positive experience
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Danish and German
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF JOHANN WOLFGANG / GOETHE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Thiele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thiele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thiele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thiele has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thiele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thiele speaks Danish and German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thiele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thiele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.