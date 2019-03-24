Dr. Jens-Peter Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jens-Peter Witt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY HANNOVER and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
University of Colorado Hospital Authority12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0000
University of Colorado Denver Hospital12631 E 17th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2305
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Dr. Witt has performed 3 surgeries on my back as I have disc issues and have required several fusions. I trust him completely and feel like he and his staff listen to me and problem solve ways to help me. I highly recommend him for anyone with back and neck problems.
