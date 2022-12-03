Dr. Jens Goebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jens Goebel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jens Goebel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from U Heidelberg and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado.
Dr. Goebel works at
Locations
Spectrum Health3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Nephrology) - Traverse City550 Munson Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions
- 3 35 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Colorado
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was patient and kind and gave us full attention needed and caring
About Dr. Jens Goebel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1144246760
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- U Heidelberg
- Pediatric Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goebel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goebel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goebel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goebel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goebel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.