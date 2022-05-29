Overview

Dr. Jens Chapman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Technische Universitaet Munchen, Fakultat Fur Medizin and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish Issaquah Campus and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Chapman works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.