Dr. Jens Chapman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jens Chapman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Technische Universitaet Munchen, Fakultat Fur Medizin and is affiliated with Jefferson Healthcare, Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish Issaquah Campus and Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Chapman works at
Locations
-
1
Swedish Neuroscience Institute550 17th Ave Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2800
-
2
Swedish Brain and Spine Specialists1600 E Jefferson St Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-4953
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Even though I had to make a number of trips from Spokane to Seattle for my back surgery with Dr Chapman as recommended by my local orthopedic surgeon, it was worth every minute. The staff was wonderful, the hospital was so accommodating and Dr Chapman preformed a miracle on my spine with his surgery and installation of hardware. It has been eight years since my surgery and a recent MRI showed everything is still perfect……I could have told them that because I have been and still are doing great!
About Dr. Jens Chapman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, German, Italian and Spanish
- 1134268915
Education & Certifications
- U Of Washington Sch Of Med
- U of Tex Southwestern Med Ctr
- Chirurgische U Klink
- Technische Universitaet Munchen, Fakultat Fur Medizin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chapman speaks German, Italian and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
