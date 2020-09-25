Dr. Jens Berli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jens Berli, MD
Overview
Dr. Jens Berli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Berli works at
Locations
-
1
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-8165Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University Andrology Lab LLC3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-6687
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berli?
I work at a place that follows a series of different federal, union, and state policy when time loss is involved. I've never seen a medical staff fight so hard, and work with me to the extent they have when it came to paperwork. Not to mention that Dr Berli did an amazing job himself. I have more self confidence, and couldn't be happier. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Jens Berli, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1649581562
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berli works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Berli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.